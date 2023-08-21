'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol's film crosses Dangal’s lifetime biz; Akshay Kumar-starrer stays steady

'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' earnings: Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is all set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India soon. Gadar 2 collected a total of Rs 284.63 crore in its first week at the box office. The Sunny Deol film went onto collect Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.07 crore on its second Saturday and is estimated to have earned around Rs 41 crore on its second Sunday at the domestic box office.

The film is likely to earn around Rs 13 crore on its second Monday, as per initial estimates. With this, the film’s total box office collection in India is likely to have reached Rs 390.20 crore.

Gadar 2 had overall theatre occupancy of 72.60 per cent in its Hindi shows on Sunday. The film saw a great response on its day 10 of release in places like Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, National Capital Region (NCR), Surat, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Given the great box office numbers and theatre occupancy, Gadar 2 on its second Sunday crossed the lifetime box office collection of Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal. Dangal earned a total of Rs 377 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office. The Sunny Deol film is also on course to cross the lifetime box office collections of Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version. KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version did a lifetime business of Rs 435.33 crore at the India box office.

Top 5 Highest Hindi Net Of All Time (as of 20th aug 2023)💥



1. #Pathaan: 524.53 Cr

2. #Baahubali2: 510.99 Cr

3. #KGF2: 435.33 Cr

4. #Gadar2: 377 Cr **

5. #Dangal: 373.43 Cr — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 20, 2023

Both #Gadar2 and #Jailer crosses 2 Cr Footfalls in India on their 2nd Sunday.💥✅ — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 21, 2023

#Gadar2 has shattered all barriers, amassing an unprecedented net collection of Rs 38.90 crore rupees on an awe-inspiring second Sunday. This remarkable feat not only sets a record-breaking precedent but also adds to the film's historic journey, culminating in an astounding total… pic.twitter.com/UQpwjY6ojW — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, on the other hand, has held its ground at the box office against the Gadar 2 juggernaut. The latest Akshay Kumar film earned a total of Rs 85.05 crore in its first week. OMG 2 went onto collect Rs 6.03 crore on its second Friday, Rs 10.53 crore on its second Saturday, and is likely to have earned around Rs 12.70 crore on its second Sunday.

The film will likely earn around Rs 3.35 crore on its second Monday, as per initial estimates. With this, the Akshay Kumar film is likely to mint around Rs 117.66 crore at the India box office.

Independence Week 2023 Release WW Box Office#Jailer - ₹ 543.96 cr#Gadar2 - ₹ 478.02 cr#OMG2 - ₹ 162.30 cr#BholaaShankar - ₹ 45.65 cr



Total - ₹1️⃣2️⃣2️⃣9️⃣.9️⃣3️⃣ cr



HISTORIC 11 days in Indian cinema.



Predict the next movie to make history at the Box Office? pic.twitter.com/7r7pkIhDPN — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 21, 2023

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the 2001 film was set during the Partition of India in 1947, the sequel is set in 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Maneesh Wadhwa in significant roles.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 focuses on an unhappy civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools. The film features Akshay Kumar as the avatar of Lord Shiva. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil in key roles. The film is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG-Oh My God! .

