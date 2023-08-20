'Damaged his own image': Rajinikanth gets trolled for touching CM Yogi Adityanath's feet after 'Jailer' special screening

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. During this meeting, the superstar touched Yogi Adityanath’s feet. Soon after the video of Thalaivar’s exchange with Yogi Adityanath went viral, netizens were quick to share their reactions regarding the same.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KOWEyBxHVO — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

“The biggest facepalm and cringefest video of the month,” a user said. “Waste meeting, damaged his own image by Rajinikanth. Should have avoided falling on his feet. Whole Jailer movie positivity has been into negativity,” another user said.

The biggest Facepalm and cringefest video of the month. https://t.co/q6SDnIvkep — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) August 19, 2023 Waste meeting, damaged his own image by Rajinikanth. Should be avoided falling on his feet. Whole jailer movie positivity turns into the negative vibe. https://t.co/euwWkzYcdF — Cric Irfan (@Irfan_irru_17) August 19, 2023

Also Watch: Meet the man behind Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Chairman S. Somanath; India’s Moon Mission updates

Here are some other reactions to Rajinikanth’s meeting with Yogi Adityanath

Some others also defended Thalaivar's gesture when meeting Yogi Adityanath. "He's a person with high spiritual belief , i don't think anything is wrong here if we wants to take blessing from any one ... it's his wish," a user wrote.

He's a person with high spiritual belief , i don't think anything is wrong here if we wants to take blessing from any one .. it's his wish https://t.co/3YAuEywBn4 — மாறா ♡ (@a__tweets) August 19, 2023

Also Read: Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow put on sale by Bank of Baroda over Rs 56 cr dues

Some other reactions that supported Rajinikanth

Also Read: Gadar 2 crosses lifetime box office business of War, Bajrangi Bhaijaan; to cross KGF-2, PK’s record soon

Rajinikanth, known popularly as Thalaivar among his fans, said that he plans to watch his recent film Jailer with the Chief Minister. Before his trip to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth told ANI: “I will watch the film with the CM. The movie’s success feels like a blessing from above”.

The development came after a special screening of Jailer was held in Lucknow for UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. After the special screening, Maurya said that he was impressed with Rajinikanth’s performance in the film.

"I had the opportunity to watch the movie 'Jailer'. Having seen many of Rajinikanth's films, I recognize his exceptional talent. Even though the movie might lack extensive content, his performance magnifies its significance," the deputy chief minister told PTI.

Meanwhile, Jailer is among the top three Tamil hits ever at the worldwide box office. The film has surpassed Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS 1 and Rajinikanth is on course to break his own record at the global box office. While Ponniyin Selvan 1 collected Rs 500 crore during its lifetime at the worldwide box office, Jailer raked in around Rs 514.25 crore at the worldwide box office within 10 days of its release.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which was released in 2018, collected Rs 800 crore in its lifetime at the global box office.

Also Watch: AI images of Harry Potter characters, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Voldemort, Dumbledore reimagine them as Na'vi clans from Avatar

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol's film set to cross Rs 350 crore, beats 'Baahubali 2'

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: At Rs 514 cr, Rajinikanth-starrer beats 'PS1' lifetime earnings in 10 days; Chiranjeevi's film a damp squib

Also Read: 'Jailer' worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer reaches Rs 500 crore mark today