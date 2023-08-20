‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: At Rs 514 cr, Rajinikanth-starrer beats 'PS1' lifetime earnings in 10 days; Chiranjeevi's film a damp squib

‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ earnings: Rajinikanth-starrer film Jailer is breaking one record after another at the box office. The film is on course to collect Rs 300 crore at the India box office. The film, also known as Thalaivar 169, minted Rs 48.35 crore on its release day, Rs 25.75 crore on its first Friday, Rs 34.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 42.20 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 23.55 crore on its first Monday, Rs 36.50 crore on Independence Day, Rs 15 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 10.20 crore on its second Thursday. With this, Jailer made Rs 235.85 crore within the first week of its release.

After this, the film went onto collect Rs 10.05 crore on its second Friday, is estimated to have collected around Rs 15.69 crore on its second Saturday and will likely earn around Rs 18 crore on its second Sunday. With this, the Rajinikanth film is likely to have earned around Rs 279.59 crore in India so far, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Jailer is the number one most watched Kollywood film in Kerala, Karnataka, and the rest of India excluding the Hindi version. In Karnataka, Jailer has figured among the all-time top five Kollywood movies. Other movies that have made it are 2.0, Kabali, Ponniyin Selvan 1, and Vikram.

At the worldwide box office, Jailer has become the second fastest Tamil movie to enter the Rs 500 crore club. The latest Rajinikanth film crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office within 10 days of its release. Jailer collected a total of Rs 450.80 crore in its first week at the global box office.

The film went onto collect Rs 19.37 crore on the first day of week 2, Rs 17.22 crore on the second day of week 2, Rs 26.86 crore on the third day of week 2, taking its total collections to Rs 514.25 crore. With this, Thalaivar 169 has beaten the lifetime gross collections of the Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan at the worldwide box office. Ponniyin Selvan or PS1 collected Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, has failed to pull audiences to the theatres. The film is set to make Rs 29.41 crore within 10 days of its release. The film made Rs 29 crore within its first week of release. Following this, the Chiranjeevi film made around Rs 0.12 crore on its second Friday, around Rs 0.14 crore on its second Saturday, and will likely make around Rs 0.15 crore on its second Sunday.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on the trials and tribulations faced by a retired jailer who is trying to save his son from a criminal who steals precious sculptures and artefacts from Hindu temples. Backed by Marans’ Sun Pictures, the film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in significant roles. It also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff in cameos.

Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, is a remake of the Thala Ajith-starrer Tamil film Vedalam. The film focuses on a brother who sets out to seek revenge from a criminal who wronged his sister. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film features Chiranjeevi, Tamannah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Rashmi Gautam and Murali Sharma in key roles.

