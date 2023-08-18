'Jailer' vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: Rajinikanth's film crosses Rs 470 cr mark, Chiranjeevi's film earns Rs 29 cr

‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office collection: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest action flick has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the worldwide box office in eight days, according to the latest data shared by analysts.

Thalaivar’s latest film grossed over Rs 375 crore worldwide in seven days and crossed the Rs 470 crore-mark on the eighth day.

The movie collected Rs 95.78 crore on its first day, Rs 56.24 crore on its second day, Rs 68.51 crore on its third day, Rs 82.36 crore on its fourth day, Rs 49.03 crore on its fifth day, Rs 64.27 crore on its sixth day, and Rs 34.61 crore on its seventh day, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

On August 17, the film collected Rs 235.65 crore in India with an occupancy of 32.70 per cent taking the total to Rs 470.17 crore worldwide.

The film’s earnings in Tamil Nadu currently stand at Rs 159.02 crore, making it the “fastest ever in the history of Tamil Cinema” to reach Rs 150 crore in just seven days, Vijayabalan said.

Besides the Indian market, Jailer has done good business in UAE, the US, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and several other countries.

Also known as Thalaivar 169, the Nelson Dilipkumar film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal. The film was released with a UA certificate.

Jailer is now on the list of the five biggest Tamil hits ever. It has joined the likes of 2.0, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram, Kabali, and Enthiran or Robot.

2.0 tops the list with total earnings of Rs 723.30 crore, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai, collected Rs 488 crore, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram made Rs 414.43 crore, Thalaivar’s Kabali minted around Rs 305 crore, and Enthiran or Robot made around Rs 291 crore in worldwide collections.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar’s collection slowed down. The movie experienced a mixed response at the box office and collected a total collection of Rs 28.95 crore in its initial seven days. On the seventh day, the film collected Rs 25 lakh, as per the trade portal Sacnilk.

A remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam, directed by Siva and featuring Ajith Kumar, Bholaa Shankar experienced a quick descent despite its promising start. The film's opening day saw a decent collection of Rs 16.25 crore, but it drastically declined by -68.92 per cent on the second day. The revenue generation remained lackluster in contrast to its hefty budget of Rs 80 crore.

