'Jailer' worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer to cross Rs 500 crore mark today

Actor Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer has taken the box office by storm, not just in India but also globally. The film has had a super successful run at the box office so far and is expected to cross Rs 500 crore globally.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Saturday morning took to X and wrote, "#Jailer WW Box Office Week 1 - Rs 450.80 cr, Week 2 Day 1 - Rs 19.37 cr, Day 2 Rs 17.22 cr, Total - Rs 487.39 cr. All set to breach Rs 500 cr today."

#Jailer WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 19.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 17.22 cr

Total - ₹ 487.39 cr



All set to BREACH ₹5⃣0⃣0⃣ cr today.



||#Rajinikanth | #ShivarajKumar | #Mohanlal|| pic.twitter.com/0bFt5bAktr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the film's nine-day total collection stood at Rs 245.6 crore in India. On Day 9, the film earned about Rs 9.75 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film in India made Rs 48.35 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.75 crore on its second day, Rs 34.30 crore on its third day, Rs 42.20 crore on its fourth day, Rs 23.55 crore on its fifth day, Rs 36.50 crore on its sixth day, Rs 15 crore on its seventh day, Rs 10.2 crore on its second Thursday, and about Rs 9.75 crore on its second Friday. The film is likely to earn Rs 16 crore at the domestic box office.

'Jailer' is a commercial action entertainer written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film features Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah in pivotal roles. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff appeared in cameo roles in the film.

The movie is attracting diversified audiences given its release beyond the native language in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Sunil, Mirna Menon, Rithvik and several others were part of the supporting cast.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 300 crore in India earnings