'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 2: Can Vijay's farewell film cross ₹100 crore this weekend?

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its impressive box office run after a record-breaking opening. The H. Vinoth directorial collected an estimated ₹21.15 crore net on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to ₹63.85 crore within just two days.

The film had opened with a massive ₹42.70 crore net on Thursday, and despite witnessing the expected weekday drop of nearly 50.5%, it maintained a strong hold at the ticket counters, according to Sacnilk. The film's two-day India gross collection now stands at ₹75.14 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached ₹112.64 crore, making it one of the biggest Tamil films of the year so far.

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Produced on a grand scale and directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Narain and Nassar, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is being widely promoted as Vijay's final film before he shifts his complete focus to politics, a factor that has further boosted audience interest and contributed to its strong theatrical opening.

The film has also started its first Saturday on a positive note. As per Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan had already earned around ₹0.79 crore net in the morning shows, taking its overall India net collection to ₹64.64 crore. The collections are expected to increase substantially as more shows are reported throughout the day, with evening and night shows traditionally contributing the highest share of business.

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Booking trends for Day 3 indicate another strong performance at the box office. The film reportedly sold over 7.34 lakh tickets across 13,480 shows in 3,258 theatres spread across 1,138 cities, generating an estimated ₹13.60 crore gross in advance sales before accounting for spot bookings. Trade analysts expect the final Day 3 collection to comfortably surpass Friday's earnings if the current trend continues.

Occupancy figures also reflect the film's dominance in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil version recorded around 42% occupancy during the morning shows across 709 screenings, while the Hindi version registered about 8% occupancy across 343 shows, and the Telugu version reported nearly 9% occupancy across 53 shows.

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Among key cities, Chennai led with around 67% occupancy, followed by Trichy (64.7%) and Coimbatore (62.1%), while Salem recorded nearly 36% and Madurai around 32% occupancy. Bengaluru also witnessed a steady response with occupancy in the low teens during the initial shows, indicating that the film continues to draw audiences beyond its core Tamil market.

With ₹63.85 crore India net, ₹75.14 crore India gross, and ₹112.64 crore worldwide gross already in its kitty after just two days, Jana Nayagan is well on course for a massive opening weekend. Vijay's final big-screen outing is expected to comfortably cross the ₹100 crore India gross milestone during its first weekend, further reinforcing the superstar's box office dominance.