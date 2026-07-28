'Jana Nayagan' box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹157 crore in India

READ THIS: Vijay’s last film creates a storm: Fans turn theatres into celebration zones

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The film has attracted widespread attention as it is being promoted as Vijay's final film before he steps away from cinema to focus on his political career.

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Apart from its strong domestic performance, Jana Nayagan has also been performing impressively overseas. The film crossed major global milestones during its opening weekend and is expected to comfortably surpass the ₹ 250 crore worldwide gross mark as it continues its theatrical run. Strong collections from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and international markets have contributed significantly to its success.

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With no major Tamil release posing immediate competition, trade analysts expect Jana Nayagan to maintain a steady run over the coming weekdays. If the film continues to hold well, it is likely to cross the ₹ 200 crore India net milestone during its first week, further cementing its position as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year and a memorable farewell for Thalapathy Vijay.