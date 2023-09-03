‘Jawan’ advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees 4 lakh ticket sales; likely to surpass 'Pathaan' record

‘Jawan’ advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has received extraordinary response in its advance bookings so far. The film has sold over 4.25 lakh tickets all over the country excluding the number of blocked seats. 2D and IMAX shows of Jawan’s Hindi version have sold a total of 4,00,769 and 11,381 tickets so far respectively.
Jawan’s Tamil and Telugu shows have sold a total of 8,486 and 5,535 shows so far. With this, the film has sold a total of 4,26,171 tickets so far in its advance booking. Only 55 per cent shows are for Jawan’s first day. Jawan has made a total of Rs 13.17 crore in terms of gross advance booking collections so far.
Jawan advance booking numbers: Top regions so far
The film is likely to cross Rs 40 crore in terms of advance booking collections on its first day. National Capital Region or NCR (Rs 2.26 crore), Mumbai (Rs 1.52 crore), Hyderabad (Rs 1.30 crore), Bengaluru (Rs 1.21 crore), Kolkata (Rs 1.25 crore), and Pune (Rs 56.03 lakh) are among the key contributors to the advance booking numbers of the 2D shows Jawan’s Hindi version. Total advance booking sales of 2D shows of Jawan’s Hindi version stand at Rs 12,17,88,221, according to trade portal Sacnilk.
IMAX shows of Jawan’s Hindi version have made Rs 78,58,239 in terms of advance bookings so far. National Capital Region or NCR (Rs 32.36 lakh), Mumbai (Rs 23.48 lakh), Bengaluru (Rs 23.65 lakh), Pune (Rs 3.53 lakh), Kolkata (Rs 5.62 lakh), Chennai (Rs 8.68 lakh), Lucknow (Rs 4.46 lakh), and Coimbatore (Rs 3.85 lakh) are among the top contributors to the advance booking numbers in this case.
Jawan’s Tamil version has made around Rs 12,96,726 whereas its Telugu shows have made around Rs 7,69,451 so far.
Advance bookings for Jawan in PVR, Cinepolis, INOX
National multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis have sold more than 2 lakh tickets of the film so far. Total 1,00,662 tickets were sold in PVR, 65,215 tickets were sold in INOX, and 35,367 tickets were sold in Cinepolis respectively so far. With this, a total of 2,01,245 tickets were sold across national multiplex chains so far.
Given these numbers, Jawan is likely to cross the pre-sale numbers of Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film Pathaan by a big margin. “Jawan has sold 2 Lakh + Tickets at PIC for Day-1. Non National Chains Advance is Super Solid Too. Film will surpass overall pre sale of #Pathaan by a BIG MARGIN. DAY-1 All Time Opening Record [Bollywood] GUARANTEED,” film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said.
Jawan plot, cast, release date
Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando who turns vigilante to fight against the wrongs of the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Nayanthara as a cop who is tasked with taking down Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante character whereas Vijay Sethupathi is seen playing the main antagonist Kalee. Kalee describes himself as the “fourth largest weapons dealer in the world”.
The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Gupta under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
