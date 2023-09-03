‘Gadar 2’ box office collection day: Sunny Deol’s film to cross Rs 500 crore mark today  

‘Gadar 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol’s commercial blockbuster Gadar 2 will cross the Rs 500 crore mark on Sunday. The film raked in Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, Rs 134.47 crore in its second week, and Rs 63.35 crore in its third week. Gadar 2 went onto make Rs 5.20 crore on its fourth Friday, around Rs 6.43 crore on its fourth Saturday, and will likely earn Rs 7.39 crore on its fourth Sunday. With this, the film’s total collections are likely to hit Rs 501.47 crore as on Sunday.

Commenting on the film's box office numbers, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that Gadar 2 is the second Hindi film to enter the Rs 500 crore club after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Kadel also went onto call Gadar 2 an all-time blockbuster.

The film had an overall 23.02 per cent occupancy on September 2. Chennai (42.33 per cent), theatres across Chandigarh (32.50 per cent), Bengaluru (29.50 per cent), Ahmedabad (27.25 per cent), Pune (26.50 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (25.50 per cent), Lucknow (25.25 per cent), Jaipur (21.50 per cent), Mumbai (20.25 per cent), Surat (18.75 per cent), Hyderabad (18.50 per cent), Bhopal (13 per cent) and Kolkata (12.25 per cent) logged the maximum occupancy for the Sunny Deol-led film.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Set in Lahore in 1971, the film is centered on Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. Produced by Zee Studios, the film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. The film has been narrated by veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, on the other hand, is said to be based on the life of Boota Singh, an ex-soldier in the British Army. Boota Singh was known for his love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he rescued during the riots that unfolded during the Partition of India in 1947. The film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Lillete Dubey, Mushtaq Khan, and late Amrish Puri in significant roles. The film was narrated by late Om Puri.

