‘Jawan’ advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan’s film sells 2.32 lakh tickets across India; makes Rs 7.85 crore in gross collections

The buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Jawan' is palpable across India as the advance booking for the film opened to a thunderous response. The film has massively attracted viewers resulting in impressive pre-booking sales.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, 'Jawan' has already sold a staggering 2.32 lakh tickets across India in advance, a number that testifies to Shah Rukh Khan's huge fan base.

The pre-release ticket sales have already garnered a whopping Rs. 7.85 crores in gross collections. "#Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales National Multiplexes PVR - 75,641 INOX - 48,411 CINEPOLIS - 22,686 Total SOLD Tickets - 1,46,738 Gross - ₹ 5.66 cr India Wide All Theatres SOLD Tickets - 2,32,900 Gross - ₹ 7.85 cr, " Vijayabalan wrote on X.

#Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales



National Multiplexes

PVR - 75,641

INOX - 48,411

CINEPOLIS - 22,686

Total

SOLD Tickets - 1,46,738

Gross - ₹ 5.66 cr



India Wide

All Theatres

SOLD Tickets - 2,32,900

Gross - ₹ 7.85 cr



According to figures released by industry tracker Sacnilk, Khan’s upcoming movie has made impressive strides within its first 24 hours of ticket bookings.

The film titled "Jawan" has sold around 2,00,454 tickets, which comes up to a grand total of Rs 6.84 crore on Friday. This sales figure was achieved within the first 24 hours of the ticket booking system going live.

Contrastingly, the much-hyped "Pathaan", despite its humongous pre-release buzz, had sold around 1,71,500 tickets in the buildup to its release. Khan's latest outing has managed to exceed those numbers rapidly.

According to reports, the most expensive ticket for Jawan is priced at Rs 2,300 in Mumbai, while in Delhi, the costliest ticket is Rs 2,400. The film is expected to gross Rs 125 crore across the globe on day one.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" was recently released and it promises to take the fans on a ride filled with action, emotions and powerful dialogues.

The trailer came just seven days ahead of the Atlee directorial release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu -- possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

"Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Shah Rukh posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Throughout the trailer, Shah Rukh can be seen in multiple avatars, including one where he is sporting grey hair and another with a moustache. The variety of looks has inspired fan theories that the actor could be playing a double role in the movie.

Nayanthara plays the cop who is tasked with bringing down Shah Rukh's vigilante character but in many moments, she is also seen romancing the actor.

Actor Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance and she is seen wrestling Shah Rukh to the ground in one of the scenes.

The main antagonist is played by Vijay Sethupathi. His character is Kalee, who describes himself as the "fourth largest weapons dealer in the world".

Jawan also stars Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

