‘Jawan’ box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 800 crore globally, nears Rs 500 crore in India  

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has had a historic box office run so far. The superstar’s latest outing has crossed Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office within 11 days of its release. The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller is also among the top 3 movies in the world for the September 15-17 weekend, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Jawan is also having a dream run at the India box office. The film is inching closer towards the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office as it is estimated to have made a total of Rs 491.30 crore so far.

Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its release day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday, Rs 26 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 23.20 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 21.60 crore on its first Thursday. With this, the film’s total collections hit Rs 389.88 crore within the first week of its box office run.

After this, Jawan went onto mint Rs 19.10 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.80 crore on its second Saturday, and is estimated to have raked in around Rs 36.52 crore on its second Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan’s film will likely earn around Rs 14 crore on its second Monday, as per initial estimates posted on trade portal Sacnilk.

Jawan has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film Pathaan, which released earlier in the year, and Sunny Deol’s commercial blockbuster Gadar 2 to become the fastest film to enter the coveted club of Hindi films whose box office earnings have crossed the Rs 400 crore mark.

Jawan entered the Rs 400 crore club within 11 days of its release whereas Pathaan and Gadar 2 took 12 days each to achieve the milestone. The Hindi version of the Prabhas and Anushka Shetty-starrer Baahubali 2 had taken 15 days to cross Rs 400 crore at the box office, while KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version took 23 days.

The Atlee-directorial logged stellar overall occupancy across its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu shows on Sunday. While Jawan logged an overall 45.32 percent occupancy across its Hindi shows, the film’s Tamil and Telugu shows logged an overall 40.85 percent and 34.47 percent occupancy respectively on Sunday. Jawan has sold 13,90,142 tickets from tracked shows alone in India and made Rs 36.84 crore through ticket sales on Sunday.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is centred on the emotional journey of a commando-turned-vigilante who seeks to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

