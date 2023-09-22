'Jawan' box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's new film on the verge of overtaking 'Pathaan'; earns Rs 526 cr

Jawan, fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, continues to shine at the box office. The Atlee directorial, which witnessed a massive opening at Rs 75 crore, has so far collected over Rs 526 crore at the domestic box office.

On Day 15, or its second Thursday in theatres, 'Jawan' earned Rs 8.85 crore, according to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk.

Now, the film is inching closer to Shah Rukh Khan's last release 'Pathaan', which ended its domestic box office run at Rs 543 crore. In terms of global box office collection, Pathaan grossed over Rs 1,000 crore and Jawan has already crossed Rs 900 crore.

Billed as a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast of the movie.

On Wednesday, the film's production house Red Chillies Entertainment took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that the film has amassed Rs 907.54 crore at the global box office.

"And this is how the King ruled the box office! Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," the caption read.

Jawan hit the screens on September 7 amid huge fanfare. Fans went to theatres in huge numbers for the first day first show, and danced to Shah Rukh's songs. Many even burst crackers outside theatres.

After the success of the film, Atlee, in a recent interview, expressed his wish to send 'Jawan' to the Oscars. He said that every technician and filmmaker would want his creations to be sent to all award ceremonies.

