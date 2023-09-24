‘Jawan’ worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film to join Baahubali 2, RRR in Rs 1,000 crore club

‘Jawan’ box office update: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will join Prabhas’ superhit Baahubali 2 and Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR, both directed by the ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, in the coveted club of Indian movies that have crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office today. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest outing Jawan is on course to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark today.

The Shah Rukh Khan film has made a total of Rs 953.97 crore at the worldwide box office as of Saturday, according to Red Chillies Entertainment. In terms of net worldwide collections, Jawan has made a total of Rs 926.17 crore as of its third Saturday. The film made Rs 125.05 crore on day 1, Rs 109.24 crore on day 2, Rs 140.17 crore on day 3, Rs 156.80 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6, Rs 34.06 crore on day 7, and Rs 28.79 crore on day 8, taking its total first week numbers to Rs 527.91 crore.

Following this, the film managed to collect Rs 26.35 crore on day 9, Rs 51.64 crore on day 10, Rs 59.15 crore on day 11, Rs 21.07 crore on day 12, Rs 19.54 crore on day 13, Rs 15.37 crore on day 14, Rs 13.25 crore on day 15, Rs 10.48 crore on day 16, and Rs 24.61 crore on day 17. With this, Jawan’s worldwide net box office has reached Rs 926.17 crore within 17 days of its release.

Let the celebrations continue 'cuz there's no stopping JAWAN! 🔥



Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.



Film witnesses growth on 3rd Saturday.



||#ShahRukhKhan|#Atlee||



Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 38.21 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 34.06 cr… pic.twitter.com/qIz124y0rs — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 24, 2023

Baahubali 2 and RRR, on the other hand, made a total of Rs 1,788.06 crore and Rs 1,174 crore at the worldwide box office respectively. Jawan will be the sixth entrant in the Rs 1,000 crore club as other highest grossing Indian films worldwide are Dangal (Rs 1,968.03 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,188 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1,050.30 crore).

Today, #ShahRuhKhan will join #SSRajamouli in the elite box office club of delivering two 1000 crores worldwide grossers each for an Indian personality.#SSRajamouli - [#Baahubali2, #RRRMovie] #ShahRuhKhan - [#Pathaan, #Jawan]



The Pride of This Great Nation and its Cinema🙌♥️… — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 24, 2023

With this, Shah Rukh Khan will become the only Indian actor to have two films in the Rs 1,000 crore club—Jawan and Pathaan. At present, SS Rajamouli is the only director to have two films in the coveted club—Baahubali 2 and RRR. Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on the emotional journey of a man who is set out to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Nayanthara as a cop tasked with taking him down.

The film also features Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist and Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances. Jawan also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in 2D and IMAX formats in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

