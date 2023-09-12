‘Jawan’ box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 300 crore in India, Rs 550 crore globally

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has set the cash registers ringing ever since its release. Jawan has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office as of Monday. The film made Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, around Rs 30.56 crore on its first Monday. With this, Jawan has made around Rs 316.66 crore within the first five days of its release.

The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller is estimated to make around Rs 27.56 crore on its first Tuesday, likely taking its collections to around Rs 344.22 crore. Due to this, the film is on course to cross the Rs 350 crore mark at the India box office, according to trade portal Sacnilk. Jawan sold a total of 13,28,247 tickets for tracked shows alone in India and made a total of Rs 29.30 crore in ticket sales across tracked shows on its fifth day.

Bookings for Jawan’s 11,709 Hindi shows grossed at Rs 26.17 crore whereas bookings for its 1,049 Tamil shows made a total of Rs 1.85 crore. Bookings for Jawan’s 835 Telugu shows, on the other hand, made Rs 1.28 crore on the fifth day.

A total of 4,03,653 tickets were sold for Jawan across national multiplex chains like PVR (1,97,455 tickets), INOX (1,39,822 tickets) and Cinepolis (66,376 tickets). PVR (Rs 7.27 crore), INOX (Rs 4.97 crore) and Cinepolis (Rs 2.49 crore) made a total of Rs 14.73 crore from ticket sales on the fifth day.

At the worldwide box office, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film has crossed the Rs 550 crore milestone within just five days of its release. Jawan has made it to the top five Indian films at the USA box office as of Monday. The film is only behind Shah Rukh Khan's own Pathaan, Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer, and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, according to film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is centered on the journey of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Nayanthara as a cop tasked to take down Shah Rukh Khan’s character. It also features Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist and Deepika Padukone as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife.

Jawan also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Lehar Khan in key roles. The film has been jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

