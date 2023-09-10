'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan likely to be first person in Indian cinema to have 2 movies to earn over Rs 1,000 cr in 1 year

In another record-breaking moment, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to become the first Indian actor in the history of Indian cinema to score two Rs 1000 crore worldwide gross movies (Jawan+Pathaan) in a single year, with Jawan marching towards crossing Pathaan’s extraordinary collection at the box office, reported sacnilk.com.

On Sunday, sacnilk.com shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan is expected to become the first person in Indian history to score two 1000 Cr Worldwide Gross movies in a single year (#Pathaan and #Jawan). And also only second person to have two 1000+ Cr worldwide gross movies after #SSrajamouli (#Baahubali2 and #RRR).”

Released on January 25, Pathaan minted huge numbers at the box office and broke several records. The film’s lifetime earnings at the box office currently stand at Rs 543 crore.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, action-thriller Jawan, is estimated to collect around Rs 80 crore on its first Sunday at the box office. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 75 crore, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, and on its first Saturday, the movie collected around Rs 74.50 crore. The King Khan’s Jawan box office collections are estimated to hit Rs 282.73 crore.

With these kinds of numbers coming in, the King Khan-led Jawan is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the India box office soon.

When it comes to worldwide gross box office collection, the film is likely to have collected around Rs 380 crore in its first three days of release. “Jawan day 3 worldwide gross estimates- Rs 140-142 crore. Three days overseas gross- Rs 141 crore approximately. Worldwide three days gross- Rs 380 crore. Historic,” wrote film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel X.

On the day of the release, after seeing a tremendous response from the fans, Shah Rukh Khan came forward to thank his fans and wrote on X, “Wow have to take time out and thank every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving Jawan.”

About Jawan:

Directed by Mersal filmmaker Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is an action thriller. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in significant roles.