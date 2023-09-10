‘Jawan’ box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan’s film likely to earn Rs 80 crore on Sunday; to cross Rs 300 crore in India soon

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan is unstoppable at the domestic box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller is estimated to collect around Rs 80 crore on its first Sunday. Jawan collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, and around Rs 74.50 crore on its first Saturday. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film’s box office collections are estimated to hit Rs 282.73 crore. With this, Jawan is on course to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the India box office soon.

In terms of worldwide gross box office collection, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film is likely to have made around Rs 380 crore in its first three days. “Jawan day 3 worldwide gross estimates- Rs 140-142 crore. Three days overseas gross- Rs 141 crore approximately. Worldwide three days gross- Rs 380 crore. Historic,” film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X formerly Twitter.

The film had an overall 62.85 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Saturday. Regions where theatres logged the maximum occupancy for Jawan’s Hindi shows are Chennai (84.75 per cent), Kolkata (75.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (71.50 per cent), Hyderabad (67.25 per cent), Pune (67 per cent), Chandigarh (65.50 per cent), Mumbai (65.25 per cent), and Bengaluru (63.75 per cent), according to trade portal Sacnilk.

While Jawan’s Tamil shows saw an overall 54.35 per cent occupancy on Saturday, the film’s Telugu shows saw an overall 68.74 per cent occupancy. Regions where theatres logged the maximum occupancy for Jawan’s Tamil shows are Trichy (75.75 per cent), Pondicherry (71.50 per cent), Chennai (68 per cent), Coimbatore (63 per cent), Mumbai (50 per cent), and Dindigul (48.50 per cent).

Regions where theatres logged the maximum occupancy for Jawan’s Telugu shows are Chennai (94.75 per cent), Tirupati (91.75 per cent), Mahbubnagar (86 per cent), Kakinada (85.75 per cent), and Karimnagar (83.75 per cent).

Directed by Mersal filmmaker Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando-turned-vigilante who enlists the help of a group of women to correct the wrongs of the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Aaliyah Qureshi in significant roles.

Jawan has an IMDb rating of 8/10 and an audience score of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

