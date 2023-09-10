'Jawan' box office collection: SRK's film earns Rs 384.69 crore globally in 3 days

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie 'Jawan' has stormed the global box office, crossing the elusive Rs 300 crore mark in just three days of its release.

The movie has earned Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared India and the worldwide gross box office collection of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Highest single day collection ever. Rs 68.72 crore (Hindi). Rs 144.22 crore gross box office collection all languages," the note read. "Three-day worldwide gross box office collection Rs 384.69 crore," the banner said in another post.

This is Historic - Thanks for your love ❤️



Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO



Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/LVJe8a2KaM — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 10, 2023

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Jawan has collected Rs 180.45 crore in three days.

"#Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 (Sat)… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever (#Hindi version)… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," Adarsh posted on X.

Jawan has had a phenomenal opening at the box office, both in India and overseas. The film has set several records, including the biggest opening day for a Hindi film globally.

The film's opening day collection of Rs 129.6 crore is the highest ever for a Hindi film globally. It also had the biggest opening day collection for a Shah Rukh Khan film.

The film has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its action sequences, performances, and visual effects. It is clear that Jawan is a major crowd-pleaser and is likely to continue to do well at the box office in the coming days.

Directed by Mersal filmmaker Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando-turned-vigilante who enlists the help of a group of women to correct the wrongs of society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Aaliyah Qureshi in significant roles.

Also Read: G20 Summit: 'I'm the perfect example of Made in India,' says World Bank chief Ajay Banga