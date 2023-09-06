‘Jawan’ box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to make Rs 75 crore on day 1, says film trade analyst  

‘Jawan’ box office prediction day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan will likely make around Rs 75 crore on its first day at the box office. This number comprises Rs 60 crore to Rs 65 crore for its Hindi version and around Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore for its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, according to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Kadel added that Jawan is expected to collect anywhere between Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore in terms of net box office collections provided the word of mouth is positive.

#Jawan BOX OFFICE PREDICTION



DAY 1 - ₹ 60 -65 cr [ Hindi ]

Dubbed Versions - ₹ 10-15 cr



Total - ₹ 75 cr + Nett ( All Languages)



4 Days Weekend ₹ 250 - 300 cr Net [ If Talks Are Positive ] #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/yddlKBICgd — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 4, 2023

Jawan’s advance booking has seen terrific response so far. The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller has entered the all-time top five advance grossers at national multiplexes as of Wednesday. Jawan sold over 3.91 lakh tickets at national multiplexes, much higher than the likes of Thugs of Hindostan (3.46 lakh tickets), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh tickets), Bharat (3.16 lakh tickets), Sultan (3.10 lakh tickets), and Dangal (3.05 lakh tickets).

Despite this, Jawan is still behind the likes of Baahubali 2 (6.50 lakh tickets), Pathaan (5.56 lakh tickets), KGF: Chapter 2 (5.15 lakh tickets), and War (4.10 lakh tickets).

Jawan has sold 1 million tickets for its opening day in India so far. With this, it has become the second Bollywood film to do so. Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film Pathaan sold 1.08 million tickets for its opening day. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film still has around 17 hours left for the first show and is likely to top Pathaan by the end of the day to become the number one Bollywood movie of all time in terms of pre-sales, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando-turned-vigilante who takes the help of a group of women to tackle the wrongs of the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Jawan will release in theatres on September 7 in 2D and IMAX formats in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

