Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' made over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. Can 'Jawan' match it? 

Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered the blockbuster movie, Pathaan, after his return to screen following a gap of four years, is eyeing his second consecutive hit with Jawan. And nothing says blockbuster hits like a Rs 1,000-crore box office collection!

Although, both the movies have completely different premises, the comparison between Jawan and Pathaan is inevitable. While there are many differences for sure, both Jawan and Pathaan are action movies with gravity-defying stunts and a Shah Rukh Khan eager to shed his carefully-crafted lover boy image to be an action star, as he, in his own words, always desired.

So then, the clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Jawan and the recently-released Pathaan will come to a head at the box office. To begin with, Pathaan made an exceptional opening day box office collection of Rs 57 crore, which in itself is a feat. If Jawan makes that kind of earning on Day 1, King Khan will be looking at another blockbuster hit.

Moreover, if advance bookings are anything to go by, Jawan might very well be on its way to be the year’s tent-pole film, even with massive hits like Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Jawan is also anticipated to surpass Pathaan’s advance booking numbers. It crossed Rs 20 crore in terms of pre-sales earnings as of Monday, 8pm. Pathaan had made Rs 31 crore in pre-sales ahead of the opening. According to Sacnilk, Jawan could rake in Rs 40 crore in advance bookings. In comparison, Gadar 2 had earned around Rs 18.50 crore during the course of its advance booking.

To put it in perspective, Pathaan had made Rs 657.50 crore gross collection in India, and Rs 392.55 crore overseas, taking the overall worldwide collection to Rs 1,050 crore.

If the trends of successful films are anything to go by, Jawan has all the makings of one. For one, it has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead in unseen avatars – including a bald one. It has the much-admired and popular Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan also features Deepika Padukone, who was also SRK’s lead actress for Pathaan. And then there is Nayanthara, aka Lady Superstar, who will make her big debut in the Hindi film industry with Jawan.

To top it all, Jawan has a gang of girls – remember the magic created by SRK with another gang of girls in Chak de! India? Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Lehar Khan also feature in this movie.

Jawan is made by Atlee, who is the force behind movies like Mersal, Bigil and Theri, all starring Thalapathy Vijay.

The upcoming weekend will be a treat for moviegoers and Shah Rukh Khan fans. But will it surpass Pathaan? Only time will tell.

Also read: ‘Jawan’ advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film crosses Rs 20 crore; surpasses Sunny Deol’s 'Gadar 2'

Also read: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana offer prayers at Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple ahead of Jawan’s release

Also read: More than 750,000 tickets already booked for Jawan: BookMyShow