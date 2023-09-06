‘Jawan’ advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses $500,000 in US; makes Rs 37.36 crore worldwide 

‘Jawan’ advance booking collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has logged stellar advance booking numbers so far at the domestic and the worldwide box office. The superstar’s upcoming film is in no mood to slow down as the film has crossed $500,000 in the USA in terms of advance gross collections. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film collected Rs 37.36 crore in its advance sales worldwide, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Domestically, the film sold a total of over 9.66 lakh tickets in its advance booking excluding the block seats. Jawan’s Hindi 2D version sold over 8.45 lakh tickets whereas the IMAX version sold 14,863 tickets. Key contributors to the Jawan Hindi 2D shows’ advance booking numbers are National Capital Region or NCR (3.34 crore), Mumbai (2.29 crore), Bengaluru (1.90 crore), Hyderabad (1.68 crore), and Kolkata (1.75 crore).

Regions that reported strong advance booking numbers for Jawan’s Hindi IMAX shows are National Capital Region or NCR (30.44 lakh), Mumbai (24.08 lakh), Bengaluru (22.53 lakh), Chennai (7.69 lakh), and Kolkata (3.39 lakh).

Jawan’s Tamil and Telugu versions sold 61,600 tickets and 44,836 tickets so far. With this, the film has made around Rs 26.45 crore in terms of advance gross collections, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is looking to break the advance booking record of the superstar;s previous film Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film crossed Rs 26 crore in its pre-sales as of Wednesday. Pathaan, on the other hand, made Rs 31 crore in its pre-sales.

According to Sacnilk, Jawan is likely to make around Rs 40 crore in its advance bookings. Jawan has already surpassed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in advance bookings. Gadar 2 made around Rs 18.50 crore during its advance bookings.

Helmed by Mersal director Atlee, Jawan focuses on a vigilante who turns to a group of women to help him correct all the wrongs in the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in significant roles. The Atlee directorial also features Deepika Padukone in a supporting role. Jawan will hit theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

