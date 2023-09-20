'Jawan' vs 'Gadar 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's film hit by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, earns Rs 521 cr

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film 'Gadar 2' has had a blockbuster run at the box office and is now on its last legs. The Anil Sharma directorial on its sixth Tuesday earned Rs 45 lakh, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie had an overall 18.95 per cent occupancy on September 19.

As of Tuesday, the total earnings of Gadar 2 stands at a humungous Rs 520.80 crore at the domestic box office. The movie saw a massive start at the box office despite its release clashing with Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' on August 11. However, the collections gradually slowed down after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan on September 7.

On September 19, 'Jawan' managed to cross Rs 500 crore in India. The film earned Rs 14 crore on its second Tuesday and with it, the total collection now stands at Rs 507.88 crore in India.

Jawan is moving at a very fast pace compared to Gadar 2 and is breaking all the records created by Bollywood movies previously.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Starring Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, the movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

The movie saw a massive opening, having earned Rs 75 crore while Gadar 2 earned about Rs 40.10 crore on day 1 in India.

Jawan, fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, is set to cross the Rs 900 crore-mark at the worldwide box office.

In a post on microblogging site X, production house Red Chillies Entertainment said the pan-India film had grossed Rs 883.68 crore worldwide.

