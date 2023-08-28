‘Jawan’ vs ‘Salaar’ overseas advance booking collection: Prabhas' movie crosses $400,000, Shah Rukh-starrer past $200,000

The buzz of upcoming Indian films 'Jawan' and 'Salaar' is palpable not just in the homeland but also in international markets. The overseas advance booking collection for both films has set a new precedent in Indian cinema. Star-ridden 'Salaar' featuring Prabhas and 'Jawan' showcasing Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) have made considerable strides in pre-sales, indicating a promising global response.

'Salaar,' starring the Prabhas, has already crossed the $400,000-mark in advance booking collection overseas. This Telugu action-thriller unfolds the tale of an underworld mafia leader. Venky Reviews took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform that Salaar advance booking continues to mint huge numbers at the US box office. The bookings were opened at 337 locations with around 1012 shows, and about 14619 tickets were sold till August 28. This makes the total collection of the film’s advance booking $418,731 (Rs 3.45 crore).

"#Salaar USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸: $418,731 - 337 Locations - 1012 shows - 14619 Tickets Sold 31 Days till premieres," Venky Reviews wrote on X.

On the other hand, 'Jawan,' a Hindi action-venture showcasing Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan, has also impressed with its initial takings. The overseas advance booking collections for 'Jawan' have crossed $200,000, showing a keen interest among international cinema-lovers. The movie, till August 28, has managed to collect $210,339 (Rs 1.74 crore) with bookings opened at 450 locations, according to Vijayabalan.

"Even before the Trailer launch, #Jawan crosses $200K mark at the USA🇺🇸 Box Office. Advance sales - $210,339 [Rs 1.74 cr] Locations - 450 Shows - 1884 Tickets - 13750," Vijayabalan wrote on X.

The advance booking for 'Jawan', opened up in several theatres across India, and to the disbelief of many, tickets for the first day's show got completely sold out within a mere 15 minutes of the bookings starting. 'Jawan' hits theatres globally on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Atlee of "Theri" and "Mersal" fame, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

In "Jawan", Shah Rukh sports multiple looks, including the one in which his face is almost covered with bandages, a clean shave, his face half-covered with a grey mask and a bald look.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’s Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. The film’s cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda, and the music is composed by Ravi Basrur. Salaar will hit the theatres on September 28.

