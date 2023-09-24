‘Jawan’ box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film surpasses Pathaan in India, set to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide  

‘Jawan’ earnings: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been a rage at the box office ever since its release. The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller has surpassed the superstar’s own film Pathaan at the domestic box office as it has made a total of Rs 546.58 crore within 17 days of its release. The film made Rs 389.88 crore in its first week and Rs 136.10 crore in its second week at the box office, taking its total collection to Rs 525.98 crore within the first two weeks of its release.

Following this, the film managed to make Rs 7.60 crore on its third Friday and around Rs 13 crore on its third Saturday, taking the film’s total box office to Rs 546.57 crore. Jawan is estimated to earn around Rs 15.69 crore on its third Sunday and will likely mint around Rs 562.13 crore on its 18th day at the box office. Pathaan, on the other hand, made Rs 543.09 crore in its lifetime at the box office, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Jawan had an overall 26.86 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Saturday. The film’s Tamil and Telugu shows saw overall 41.90 per cent and an overall 22.81 per cent occupancy respectively on the same day. The film sold 6,19,886 tickets from tracked shows alone in India and made around Rs 13.11 crore on its 17th day. Jawan sold 1.05 lakh tickets in PVR, 68,870 tickets in INOX, and Rs 41,023 tickets in Cinepolis and made a total of Rs 7.40 crore from ticket sales across national multiplex chains, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

At the worldwide box office, Shah Rukh Khan is set to become the first Indian actor to have two films in the Rs 1,000 crore club. Jawan has raked in Rs 953.97 crore at the worldwide box office so far, according to Red Chillies Entertainment. While Jawan is inching towards the Rs 1,000 crore mark, the superstar’s previous film Pathaan has made a total of Rs 1,055 crore at the global box office.

Jawan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. The film outlines the emotional journey of a man set out to rectify the wrongs in the society. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. It also features Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Jawan released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

