Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama film likely to cross Rs 175 crore mark soon

Shahid Kapoor's highest solo grosser, Kabir Singh, is running exceptionally well at the box office. The romantic drama which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role is likely to cross Rs 175 crore mark soon. Kabir Singh has grossed over Rs 160 crore so far. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box office numbers of Kabir Singh. He wrote, "#KabirSingh crosses 150 cr.. Will cross 175 cr today [Day 10].. Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal.. Trending better than #Padmaavat in Week 2.. [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: 163.73 cr. India biz."

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie, which did not release on a holiday. Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and the film boasts of an ensemble star cast. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).

Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

