Kabir Singh Box office prediction Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's film may earn up to Rs 15 crore

Shahid Kapoor's new film Kabir Singh will hit the theatres tomorrow. The drama-film is based on the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Arjun Reddy was a huge hit at the box office, so the expectations are high from Kabir Singh too. The film is likely to open strong at the box office. According to industry experts, it could be Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener after Shaandaar which had collected Rs 13.10 crore.

The film which also stars Kiara Advani is expected to earn between Rs 12-15 crore on the opening day at the box office, as per reports.

Meanwhile, reactions have started to pour in on social media after the film was screened in the Middle East. Most of the people who have watched the film have praised Shahid Kapoor's work. Some have called it his best performance ever.

One of the viewers praised the 'unconventional story' and especially commended the second half of the film in which Kiara Advani's role was laid out better. Another person wrote, "Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film ! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film !".

Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film ! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film ! - Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) 19 June 2019

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra was all praises for director Sandeep Vanga after watching the film. He took to Twitter and wrote, "#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai. An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga."

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor 's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. - Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) 20 June 2019

Meanwhile, Kamal R Khan, who is known for his popular takes on Bollywood films wrote from Dubai that Kabir Singh is a 'frame to frame and scene to scene copy of #ArjunReddy!'.

Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Will take being called 'Modern Devdas' as compliment: Shahid Kapoor

Also read: Nobody else had guts to play flawed characters: Shahid Kapoor