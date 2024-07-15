Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 18: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone scales new peak, Prabhas hails fans for ‘huge hit’ 

The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD continued its steller box office journey and raked in an estimated Rs 16.25 crore in net India collections on day 18 since its country-wide release, according to data released by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The collection on July 14 showed a 13.24 percent increase during the weekend compared to the previous day.

At the end of day 18, the magnum opus keeps scaling new heights and has collected Rs 935 crore in worldwide collections, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its overall India net collections stand at Rs 580.15 crore.

The blockbuster, which features Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwatthama, recently entered the Rs 1,000-crore club in worldwide collections. Celebrating this feat, Prabha shared a video for his fans and thanked them for making the film a blockbuster. He even mentioned that without his fans he is “zero”.

The sci-fi megahit has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in worldwide collections on its third Friday, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Last year, two Indian films were able to surpass this milestone – Jawan and Pathaan, both starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The megahit’s producer, Vyjayanthi Films, shared a video on X (formally Twitter) featuring Prabhas where he can be seen saying, “Hi, how are you? My fans thank you so much for giving me such a huge hit. Thank you Thank you Thank you Thank you so much. Without you, I am zero. Thanks to Nag Ashwin he really worked hard for five years to make such a huge film. I think we should thank the producers.”

“Amitabh sir and Kamal sir we all have grown up watching you and learned a lot from you. Thanks a lot to Deepika, most gorgeous lady and we have much bigger part 2 you all know. And, again thanks to my fans love you so much,” the actor added.

According to Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD has entered the list of the top 5 biggest net grossers after surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s mega-blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The sci-fi epic minted an estimated Rs 14.35 crore net collection on its third Saturday (17th day) with a jump of around 140 percent from Friday. This pushed the film’s total net collection past Animal (Rs 554 crore approximately) at an estimated Rs 564 crore net.

The epic sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee and Kamal Haasan in the prominent roles.

As per the recent updates, the Kalki 2898 AD will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. On Netflix, the Hindi version of the film will be streamed along with English subtitles. The film is now expected to be available on OTT platforms in the second week of September.