'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection: Prabhas-Amitabh's film crosses $16 million in North America; eyes Pathaan, Baahubali 2

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-led epic dystopian sci-fi action film, continued its dream run at the overseas box office in its second weekend. The sci-fi actioner crossed the $16 million mark in the USA and Canada as of its weekend 2, surpassing the likes of Jawan ($15.23 million), RRR ($15.15 million), Animal ($15 million) and Dangal ($12.39 million).

Kalki 2898 AD is now on course to surpass the North America box office collections of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan ($17.45 million) and SS Rajamuoli-directorial Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($20.77 million).

Moreover, the film collected £1,279,093 in the UK and £92,684 in Ireland. In Australia and New Zealand, Kalki 2898 AD made A$ 2,725,834 and NZ$ 331,570 respectively. The film raked in € 215,818 in Germany as of its weekend, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Back home, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone within the first 11 days of its release. The latest Prabhas film made Rs 414.85 crore in its first week and went onto mint Rs 16.7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.15 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 44.35 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the film's total India box office numbers reached Rs 510.05 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Of this, Kalki 2898 AD made Rs 245.55 crore from its Telugu shows and Rs 212.4 crore from its Hindi shows. The film made Rs 29.8 crore from its Tamil shows, Rs 18.3 crore from its Malayalam shows and Rs 4 crore from its Kannada shows.

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film is inspired from the Mahabharata and set in a dystopian future. It focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who aspires to make it big in the Complex, governed by the evil Supreme Yaskin. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Devarakonda and Dulquer Salmaan among others in pivotal roles.

Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English.