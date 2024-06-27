'Kalki 2898' box office prediction: Prabhas-Deepika film likely to rake in Rs 500 cr worldwide in first weekend

Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian sci-fi film based on the Mahabharata, is likely to rake in big numbers at the worldwide box office even before Sunday. The sci-fi film is expected to collect anywhere around Rs 180-200 crore in terms of worldwide gross box office collections on its first weekend due to the increase in business especially on Saturday and Sunday, India Today reported.

If this happens, Kalki 2898 AD will be the third biggest Indian opener worldwide after RRR (Rs 223 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore). The fourth and fifth biggest Indian openers are Salaar (Rs 158 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 159 crore).

At the North American box office, the film has surpassed RRR to score biggest premiere for any Indian film in the recent past. Kalki grossed $3.65 million (Rs 30.50 crore) and is heading towards a $4 million premiere in North America. For the entire weekend, the film scored $4.25 million in pre-sales.

In March 2022, RRR, on the other hand, scored a $3.3 million gross collection in its North America premiere.

Back home, the film could rake in around Rs 90-100 crore in terms of net box office collections. The film has made a total of around Rs 55 crore excluding block seats in terms of its advance booking collections in India, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, the film made around Rs 15.84 crore and Rs 8.64 crore in advance bookings for its Telugu and Hindi shows respectively. Top box office openers in India include Baahubali 2 (over Rs 100 crore), KGF 2 (Rs 80.3 crore), RRR (Rs 58.73 crore), Salaar (Rs 48.94 crore), Saaho (Rs 35 crore) and Adipurush (Rs 26.39 crore).

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 is set in the time period between Mahabharata and the onset of the Kali Yuga. It focuses on the arrival of Kalki, the 10th and final avatar of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The film released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in standard, IMAX and 3D formats.