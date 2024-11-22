Kanguva box office collection day 8: Suriya's film continues its downward trajectory, can it recoup on weekend 2?

Suriya's pan-India outing Kanguva continued its downward trajectory on its first Thursday at the Indian box office. The film had raked in decent numbers on its opening day, making Rs 24 crore across India.

The film has been a continuous downslide ever since. Kanguva raked in Rs 9.5 crore on its first Friday, Rs 9.85 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 10.25 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.15 crore on its day 5, Rs 3.25 crore on its day 6, Rs 2.4 crore on its day 7, and around Rs 2 crore on its day 8.

With this, Kanguva raked in a total of Rs 64.40 crore as of its first Thursday at the Indian box office. The film's Tamil shows had an overall 12.91 per cent occupancy on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

The film was marred by negative reviews after its first day first shows (FDFS) got over. The audience slammed the film for its high decibel and the weak screenplay.

Due to this, the producers of Kanguva lowered the audio by two points and the film was re-censored with a new run time of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

"Kanguva trimmed, high decibel audio issues sorted out, re-censored with a new run time 2 hours 22 minutes! The scenes which faced maximum criticism, present-day portions in the beginning has been trimmed. The new version made it more engaging, promising enhanced viewing," film critic Sreedhar Pillai said.

Directed by Siva, the film is centered around a tribal warrior's struggle to save his people from Roman occupation in 1070 which is mysteriously linked to a bounty hunter's dangerous mission at present.

The film features Suriya in a double role as Kanguva and Francis Theodore. It also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Harish Umathan and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. Kanguva also has a dual cameo appearance by Karthi.