Kanguva box office collection day 7: Suriya's film loses steam, can it cross Rs 100 crore on weekend 1?

Kanguva, the pan-India Tamil fantasy actioner featuring Suriya, has lost its steam at the domestic box office. After raking in a decent opening business, the fantasy actioner has been on a consistent downslide.

Made at a budget of around Rs 350 crore, Kanguva raked in Rs 24 crore on its day 1 and its collections fell by 60.42 per cent to Rs 9.5 crore on its day 2.

The film then went onto mint Rs 9.85 crore on its day 3, Rs 10.25 crore on its day 4, Rs 3.15 crore on its day 5, Rs 3.25 crore on its day 6, and around Rs 2.40 crore on its day 7.

With this, the film's total India box office collections stacked up at Rs 62.40 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall 13.72 per cent across its Tamil shows and 6.97 per cent across its Hindi shows.

Kanguva's Tamil 3D shows logged an overall 13.36 per cent whereas its Hindi shows reported an overall 9.08 per cent theatrical occupancy. Whether or not the film will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its weekend 1 remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Producers Council (TNPC) have requested theatre owners to ban fans' interviews by YouTube channels on theatre premises after the first day first shows (FDFS) and cooperate in doing away with the FDFS public review and opinion process completely.

They said in a letter that films such as Kanguva, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 were severely impacted due to FDFS reviews on YouTube. TNPC further stated journalists have every right to review the films but no one can engage in personal attacks and try to destroy the entire film in their reviews.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is set in two timelines -- 1070 and 2024. A tribal warrior's struggle to save his people from the Romans is mysteriously a millennium ago is mysteriously linked to a bounty hunter's dangerous mission at present.

The film features Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Harish Umathan and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. Kanguva also has a dual cameo appearance by Karthi.