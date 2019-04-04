Kesari box office collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar's film collects Rs 177 crore worldwide

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is doing well at the box office. The war-drama has comfortably crossed Rs 130-crore mark in just 13 days at the box office. It is, however, yet to be seen whether the film will meet the ambitious target of Rs 200 crore, a lot of which depends on its performance and other films scheduled to release in the coming weeks.

In terms of its worldwide collection, Kesari is chasing a lifetime total of Rs 200 crore. The film has so far minted Rs 177 crore (approximately) globally.



#Kesari is slow, but steady... Target 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: 131.03 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2019

According to experts, Kesari's Wednesday collection could have made it highest grosser film of Akshay Kumar's career surpassing his 2017 hit, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which earned around Rs 133 crore at the box office.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari witnessed a grand opening on March 21 with earnings of Rs 21.51 crore.

The film has become the fastest film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in 2019, followed by Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn's film Total Dhamaal. Gully Boy managed to collected Rs 100.30 crore in eight days, while Total Dhamaal made 94.55 crore in seven days.

Kesari has become Akshay Kumar's first blockbuster film in 2019. The actor will also be seen in Mission Mangal (set to be release on 15th August), Good News (will be releasing in September) and Housefull 4 (will be releasing in Diwali festival) this year.

Kesari has done humongous business in the Delhi circuit. The film has collected over Rs 30 crore in UP and Delhi region, reported boxofficeindia.com.

Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also directed Punjabi hits-Jatt and Juliet Series and Yaar Annmulle. The film narrates the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, fought in 1897. The film revolves around 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), who put up a strong fight against 10,000 Afghan troops.

Alongside Akshay, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra, Vansh Bhardwaj, Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Vivek Saini.

