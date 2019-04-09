Kesari Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar film inches toward Rs 150 crore mark

Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari is still going strong at the box office. Despite competition from John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee and other new releases, the war-drama continues to thrill the audience. Based on 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, the film has raked in Rs 143.03 crore so far. Kesari had crossed Rs 105.86 crore in its first week, Rs 29.66 crore in second week, and Rs 7.50 crore in its third weekend at the box office.



#Kesari biz at a glance...

Week 1: 105.86 cr [8 days]

Week 2: 29.66 cr

Weekend 3: 7.50 cr

Total: 143.02 cr

India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

According to boxofficeindia.com, Kesari has collected around Rs 55 crore alone in the north circuit. In Mumbai, the film has minted Rs 33 crore. Surprisingly, Kesari has done well in West Bengal, where Punjabi movies have failed in the past, including Akshay's 2008 release Singh is King. In Bengal, Kesari has collected Rs 6.02 crore till now.

Kesari, helmed by Anurag Singh, narrates an extraordinary story of 21 Sikh soldiers fighting valiantly against 10,000 Afghan troops. The film portrays Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh leading the 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army, putting up a strong fight against the Afghani invaders.

Kesari hit the screens on March 21, and so far, the film has broken several records at the box Office. From highest opener to biggest weekend collection, Kesari has surpassed 2019 blockbusters like Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Kesari has become the fastest film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in 2019, followed by Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal. Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy managed to collected Rs 100.30 crore in eight days, while Total Dhamaal made Rs 94.55 crore in seven days.

Besides, Kesari minted Rs 21.06 crore on its Day 1 and by the end of first weekend it earned Rs 78.07 crore, compared to Gully Boy which stood at Rs 19.40 crore on its first day and Rs 72.45 crore in the first weekend.

Kesari has become Akshay Kumar's fifth consecutive blockbuster in the last two years after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Gold and 2.0.

This year, Akshay will be seen in Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal, which is set to release in August; Housefull 4, that which will release on Diwali and Raj Mehta's Good News, which will release in early September.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kesari also features Parineeti Chopra, Vansh Bhardwaj, Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Vivek Saini as supporting characters.

Also read: Kesari Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's film pacing towards Rs 150 crore

Also read: Kesari Box Office Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar's film slows down, struggles to make Rs 150 crore