'KGF 2' box office collection: Yash, Sanjay Dutt-film to rake in Rs 400 cr soon; details here  

Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has set the cash registers ringing ever since its release on April 14. The Yash-starrer has collected total of Rs 397.95 crore as of Thursday. The Prashanth Neel-directorial raked in Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.27 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday, Rs 8.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6.30 crore on Thursday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “KGF2 is unstoppable… Will surpass Rs 400 cr mark in Weekend 4 [Friday]… Should hold strongly in mass belt, despite Doctor Strange mania… [Week 3] Friday Rs 4.25 crore, Saturday Rs 7.25 crore, Sunday Rs 9.27 crore, Monday Rs 3.75 crore, Tuesday Rs 9.57 crore, Wednesday Rs 8.75 crore, Thursday Rs 6.30 crore. Total: Rs 397.95 crore. India business. Hindi.”

He also listed KGF 2’s benchmarks since its release on April 14. The Yash-starrer crossed Rs 50 crore on day 1, Rs 100 crore on day 2, Rs 125 crore on day 3, Rs 150-175 crore on day 4, Rs 200 crore on day 5, Rs 225 crore on day 6, Rs 250 crore on day 7, Rs 275 crore on day 9, Rs 300 crore on day 11, Rs 325 crore on day 12, Rs 350 crore on day 16 and Rs 375 crore on day 20.

#KGF2 biz at a glance...

⭐ Week 1: ₹ 268.63 [Thu release; 8 days]

⭐ Week 2: ₹ 80.18 cr

⭐ Week 3: ₹ 49.14 cr

⭐ Total: ₹ 397.95 cr#India biz. #Hindi version.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2022

About KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 covers the story of Rocky Bhai (Yash), an orphan who becomes the king of a gold mine. This time, he is faced with bigger adversaries – Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon). The film also features Eswari Rao, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran and Srinidhi Shetty in significant roles.

The film has been backed by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur. KGF 2 has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

