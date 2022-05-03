'KGF 2' box office:  Yash-film all set to become second highest grossing Hindi film

Yash-starrer period action flick KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to become the second highest grossing Hindi film as it has netted Rs 373.33 crore as of Monday. The film collected Rs 4.25 crore on Friday; Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday; Rs 9.27 crore on Sunday and Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “KGF 2 is all set to emerge second highest grossing Hindi film… Also, Eid holidays will expedite its journey towards Rs 400 crore.. All time blockbuster… [Week 3] Friday 4.25 crore, Saturday 7.25 crore, Sunday 9.27 crore, Monday 3.75 crore. Total: Rs 373.33 crore. India business. Hindi.”

Recent Hindi releases – Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2—are struggling to hold their own in front of KGF: Chapter 2. While Heropanti 2 has raked in Rs 17.10 crore as of Monday, Runway 34 is at Rs 15.25 crore currently.

The key contributors to KGF 2’s rising box office collection are Mumbai (Rs 107.66 crore), Delhi-UP (Rs 73.38 crore), East Punjab (Rs 37.59 crore), CP (Rs 20.98 crore) and CI (Rs 14.49 crore).

The multiplex chains that contributed heavily to KGF 2’s box office growth are PVR (Rs 75.78 crore), INOX (Rs 62.83 crore), Carnival (Rs 17.71 crore) and Cinepolis (Rs 31.02 crore).

About KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 traces the rise and fall of Rocky Bhai (played by Yash) and is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film series follows the life of Rocky, an orphan who became the king of a gold mine. He faces bigger antagonists – Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (played by Raveena Tandon).

The film has been jointly backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films and has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also features Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran and Eswari Rao in supporting roles.

