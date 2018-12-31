KGF Box Office Collection Day 10: Costliest Kannada movie makes Rs 152.20 crore worldwide

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, which is touted to be the costliest Kannada movie to date, is proving to be unstoppable at box office. Prashanth Neel's directorial has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. KGF has already gained the fourth position among all South Indian dubbed films after Prabhas's Baahubali series and Rajinikanth's 2.0 in terms of collections.

KGF, which has already gained the title of first Kannada film to gross more than Rs 100 crore, has now become the first to cross Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office. KGF has managed to earn Rs 152.20 crore at the global box office in just 10 days of its release. The budget of the movie is around Rs 80 crore.

Yash's KGF has collected Rs 87 crore from Karnataka, Rs 1.60 crore from Kerala, Rs 6.1 crore from Tamil Nadu and Rs 14.50 crore from other Telugu speaking states. The movie has earned Rs 37 crore from the rest of the country. The Hindi version of KGF has made a contribution of Rs 24.45 crore towards its domestic box office collection. KGF has also earned Rs 6 crore at overseas box office.

KGF was released across 2,460 screens all over the country. The movie was released in five languages which include Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields, is the first part of the two-part series. KGF: Chapter 1, narrates the rags to riches story of a gangster named Rocky. KGF's star casts are Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar and Vasishta Simha.

