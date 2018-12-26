KGF box office collection Day 5: Yash's movie going strong at domestic, overseas market

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 is proving to be a big hit at both domestic and overseas box office. It had managed to surpass the collections of Shah Rukh's Zero in the first four days of release. KGF earned around Rs 75 crore by Monday at the box office. Its Hindi dub version is also doing good. It added Rs 4.35 crore to the film's earning on Christmas. The total collection of its Hindi version so far has reached Rs 16.45 crore.

KGF, which released across 2,460 screens all over the country, was produced on a budget of nearly Rs 80 crore. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero witnessed an even bigger release across 4,380 screens and was made with a budget of more than Rs 200 crore. In terms of earnings, KGF earned Rs 59.61 crore in its opening weekend, which is more than Zero's weekend collection of Rs 59.01 crore.

#KGF continues its upward trend... Day 5 [#Christmas] is bigger than Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4, which is a rarity... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 4.35 cr. Total: 16.45 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2018

Experts say due to KGF's good performance at the box office, the movie might be able to recover its entire budget by Tuesday. The film has also become the highest grosser in the US for a Kannada film. It has collected $413,214 in 5 days of its release at the US box office.

#KGF crosses $400K at the #USA Box Office.. $413,214 in 5 days.. All-Time No.1 Kannada Grosser in #USA - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2018

KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields, is witnessing a huge audience attention in Karnataka. It has made a collection of more than Rs 38 crore in Karnataka alone. However, it is still behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali in the state. Prashanth Neel's directorial is the first part of the duology. The film was released in four different languages, which includes Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

KGF: Chapter 1 is a period drama set in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields in the 1970s and 1980s era. The movie narrates the story of a gangster, Rocky's (played by Yash) rise from rags to riches. KGF star cast includes Srinishi, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Anant Nag and Vasishta Simha in vital roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Zero box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh's film gets Christmas gift; sees 34% growth than previous day

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Asia's second longest rail-road bridge in Assam; will cut travel time to Arunachal

Also Read: 20 Rupees: RBI to introduce new note in New Year with extra features