KGF: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17: Yash's film makes Rs 198.5 crore

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 proved itself to be one of the most notable movies of 2018. After surviving the onslaught of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, KGF: Chapter 1 took on Ranveer Singh's Simmba and still managed to make almost Rs 200 crore. Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore and became the first Kannada movie to make Rs 100 crore.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 made Rs 198.5 crore at the box office with a net collection of Rs 160.5 crore. Running strong for the third week straight, KGF: Chapter 1 has not only outlasted Zero, it is also running as strong as one of the biggest Bollywood films of the year, Simmba.

KGF: Chapter 1 has received mixed reviews from critics but positive word of mouth from the audience kept it going. Released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and in Hindi, KGF: Chapter 1 has been performing well in overseas markets as well.

However, this may be the last week for KGF: Chapter 1 as Rajinikanth's Petta, Ajith's Viswasam, Balakrishna's NTR Kathanayakudu and Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama are releasing ahead of Sankranti/Pongal.

KGF: Chapter 1 is currently the fourth highest-grossing release of South Indian cinema. However, it still has to overtake Prabhas' Baahubali movies and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0.

The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 also performed exceptionally well. KGF: Chapter 1 made Rs 21.45 crore in Week 1, Rs 11.50 crore in Week 2 and Rs 4.25 crore on the third weekend, taking the box office collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 to Rs 37.20 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 made Rs 90 lakh on the third Friday, Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 2 crore on the following Saturday and Sunday.

KGF: Chapter 1 revolves around the life of gangster Rocky, who is born into poverty and comes looking for wealth and power in Mumbai. His quest leads him to enrol with the gold mafia and take on a job to assassinate the oppressive heir-in-waiting of the Kolar Gold Fields.

KGF: Chapter 1 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Vasistha N Simha and Ramachandra Raju.

