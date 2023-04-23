Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan's film registers significant jump; earns over Rs 40 crore

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had a rather slow start with Rs 15.81 crore in its kitty on the release date April 21, managed to register a significant jump on day 2.

After collecting Rs 15.81 crore on day 1, the film managed to rake in Rs 25.75 crore on day 2 (Saturday), taking the total to about Rs 41 crore, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"The lukewarm biz at metros on day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on day 2 must’ve come as a big relief for its investors. However, it’s the mass belt that has gone on an overdrive on day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come," Adarsh tweeted.

#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = 🔥🔥🔥… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz.



Besides, Taran Adarsh also posted a more detailed analysis comparing Salman’s previous Eid releases to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In terms of day 1 business, Salman's Dabangg, released in 2010, had the slowest start with Rs 14.50 crore. Following Dabangg is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Rs 15.81 crore.

Salman's 2019 film Bharat earned Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day; his 2018 film Race 3 made Rs 29.17 crore on day 1. The 2017 release Tubelight earned a Rs 21.15 crore on day 1 at the box office. In 2016, Sultan earned a whooping Rs 36.54 crore on the release day. 2015 Eid release Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s opening day collection was Rs 27.25 crore. Kick, released in 2014, made Rs 26.40 crore on the first day, and the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 32.93 crore on its release day. 2011's Bodyguard collected Rs 21.60 crores on its opening day.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji. It features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh. Ram Charan makes a special appearance in Yentamma. Shehnaaz Gill plays a character named Sukoon in the biggie. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan film - action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.

