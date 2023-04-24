'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film inches closer to Rs 70 cr mark

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan box office: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer commercial actioner Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has packed a solid total on its opening weekend. The film is inching closer to the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office as it has collected Rs 68.17 crore in its opening weekend. Salman Khan’s latest film made Rs 15.81 crore on Friday, Rs 25.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 26.61 crore on Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh attributed the collections to Salman Khan’s star power and the Eid weekend. He also said that the real test for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan begins from Monday despite good numbers on the weekend.

He wrote: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… Salman Khan’s star power+ Eid festivities ensured Housefull boards across many properties on Saturday and Sunday… Friday Rs 15.81 crore, Saturday Rs 25.75 crore, Sunday Rs 26.61 crore. Total: Rs 68.17 crore. India business.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… Salman Khan's star power + Eid festivities ensured Housefull boards across many properties on Sat and Sun… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr. Total: ₹ 68.17 cr. India biz.



The latest Salman Khan film logged higher numbers when compared to the 2010 film Dabangg on its opening day. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan logged Rs 15.81 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day, Dabangg made Rs 14.50 crore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the Thala Ajith-starrer 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film focuses on an honest man named Bhaijaan who lives with his brothers and uses violent methods to settle disputes. He, however, decides to mend his ways for the sake of his girlfriend.

Besides Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge, the film features Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Shahnaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Vijender Singh in key roles. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also has cameo appearances by Ram Charan and Yo Yo Honey Singh respectively.

