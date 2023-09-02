'Kushi' box office collection day 1: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer romantic drama makes Rs 16 crore  

'Kushi' earnings: Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer romantic drama Kushi has garnered a decent response at the ticket counters on its first day. Samantha’s latest film has managed to collect Rs 16 crore on its opening day, of which Rs 15.50 crore came from Telugu shows and Rs 0.50 crore came from Tamil shows. The film is estimated to cross the Rs 25 crore mark on its first Saturday. Kushi is likely to mint around Rs 10 crore on its first Saturday, taking the film’s collections to Rs 26 crore.

Samantha’s latest film had an overall 59.13 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows on its opening day. Regions where the film’s shows logged maximum occupancy are Kakinada (93 per cent), Mahbubnagar (81.50 per cent), Warangal (75.25 per cent), Guntur (72.75 per cent), Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (71 per cent), and Hyderabad (64.75 per cent). The film had an overall 40.12 per cent occupancy across its Tamil shows on the same day.

Kushi has an overall 35.26 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows so far on Saturday. Regions where the film’s Telugu shows logged maximum occupancy on Saturday include Kakinada (60 per cent), Chennai (45 per cent), Guntur (42 per cent), Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (42 per cent), Hyderabad (41 per cent), Warangal (38 per cent), and Mahbubnagar (38 per cent).

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi focuses on Viplav, a young man raised in atheist household and Aaradhya, the daughter of a devout Hindu leader. The challenges faced by the couple in convincing their respective families form the crux of the story.

Produced by Mythiri Movie Makers, the film was released in theatres worldwide on September 1, 2023. The film features Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore and Jayaram in key roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6/10 and an audience score of 56 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Kushi has less than a week left to strike gold at the ticket counters since Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to hit theatres worldwide on September 7.

