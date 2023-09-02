Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' gets an OTT release date, in race with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, after breaking box office records, is all set to make its OTT debut on September 7. On Saturday, Prime Video in a statement said that Nelson Dilipkumar's crime drama film will starting streaming on the platform from September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is also scheduled to hit the theatres on the same day. Directed by Atlee, the film is poised to deliver a massive opening, which is evident from the advance booking for its first day.

Rajinikanth’s latest film, which was released on August 10, has earned Rs 625.95 crore worldwide so far. The crime drama made Rs 235.85 crore in its first week, Rs 62.95 crore in its second week and Rs 29.43 crore in its third week. The film is estimated to have made another Rs 1.60 crore on its fourth Friday, taking its total collections to Rs 329.83 crore.

Fans can watch Jailer on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Jawan will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film has been written by Nelson. It also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also has special cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

In light of Jailer's stupendous success, Rajinikanth has received a BMW X7 car from Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the production house, Sun Pictures. A video of Kalanithi Maran gifting Rajinikanth the luxury car was shared by Sun Pictures on social media platform X.

Jawan's release

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan is gearing up for its massive release on September 7. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan has sold 2,00,454 tickets worth Rs 6.84 crore for Friday, in less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale. This includes 1.48 lakh tickets booked at three national cinema chains (PVR, INOX & Cinepolis). The film’s trailer was released on August 31 (Thursday).

The Hindi version of Jawan has already minted Rs 1.12 crore in the National Capital Region (NCR). Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru collected between Rs 50-65 lakhs, Sacnilk said.

In the vernacular section, the advance booking for Jawan (Tamil version) is a bit low. The film has sold 3,365 tickets. Jawan has sold 1,097 tickets for the Telugu version.

The movie will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in the lead role. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will also star in the film. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo. Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

