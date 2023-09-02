‘Jailer’ box office collection day 23: Thalaivar-led film’s collections fall 53% after miscreants leak film’s HD print online

'Jailer' earnings: Rajinikanth’s latest action-thriller film Jailer saw a massive drop in its numbers in its third week at the domestic box office. Jailer’s India box office collections plummeted by 53.25 per cent towards the end of its third week. Rajinikanth’s latest outing made Rs 235.85 crore in its first week, Rs 62.95 crore in its second week and Rs 29.43 crore in its third week. The film is estimated to have made another Rs 1.60 crore on its fourth Friday, taking its total collections to Rs 329.83 crore.

Not only its domestic collections, the film’s worldwide numbers have also seen a massive drop. Jailer raked in Rs 450.80 crore in its first week, Rs 124.18 crore in its second week and Rs 47.05 crore in its third week. Rajinikanth’s latest film went onto make Rs 3.92 crore on day 1 of the fourth week, taking its total collections to Rs 625.95 crore.

#Jailer WW Box Office



ZOOMS past ₹6⃣2⃣5⃣ cr milestone mark in just 22 days.



Now the RACE begins toward ₹650 cr club.



||#600CrJailer|#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal||



Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 124.18 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 47.05 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 3.92 cr

Total -… pic.twitter.com/pgWoEnenK7 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 1, 2023

The fall in Jailer’s box office numbers can be attributed to the film’s high-definition (HD) version of the film being leaked online. Earlier this week, Jailer’s HD version was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites even before details of its OTT release are known.

Rhevanth Charan, director of Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai appealed to moviegoers and fans to not share the link of the movie after the film’s HD print started circulating on X formerly Twitter. "I request fans to not share any form of HD content of #Jailer movie on social media and let people enjoy it in theatres as it is meant to be. Let's not support piracy at any cost (sic)," Charan said on X.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who goes to extreme lengths to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals and smuggles valuable artefacts from Hindu temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in lead roles.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances. The film released in theatres worldwide on August 10.

