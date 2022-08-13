Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan's movie likely to see 40% drop

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to collect around Rs 7-7.25 crore on the second day of its release at the domestic box office. Director Advait Chandan’s movie is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which had released in 1994 and featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s collection is likely to drop around 40% on Saturday and is expected to take its two-day total to Rs 18.50 crore. The movie managed to raise Rs 12 crore in India on Friday, according to producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Apart from Aamir Khan, the movie also features Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamini Kaushal are also in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha in guest roles. Interestingly, the film has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

However, despite the mediocre collection on Day 1, Laal Singh Chaddha had recorded the third best opening for a Bollywood film this year in terms of day one collections. According to the film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Laal Singh Chaddha’s shockingly low collection on Day 1 has added to the woes of an ailing industry

Adarsh also said that the movie ‘DISAPPOINTS’ and rated it two stars out of five.

#OneWordReview...#LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️#AamirKhan’s comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/rTuYfJT629 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2022

In addition to this, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal on Friday submitted a complaint, to Sanjay Arora, Police commissioner of Delhi, against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and several others for allegedly "disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments " in the movie.

Jindal, in his complaint, said, ”In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, Laal Singh Chaddha sold approximately 57,000 tickets on its opening day at the box office.

(With inputs from ANI)

