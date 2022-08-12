Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Day 1: Both films disappoint at box office 

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have failed to impress the box office on the first day of their release. While Laal Singh Chaddha is estimated to have raked in Rs 10-11 crore on its first day, Raksha Bandhan is likely to have collected Rs 7- 8 crore. Official figures from producers are awaited.

Both the films have way too much riding on their shoulders—hopes of reviving Bollywood coupled with the stardom of their leading actors. The films have failed to cross Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s opening numbers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raked in Rs 14 crore on the first day of its release.

Laal Singh Chaddha was subject to not-so-positive reviews due to lack of originality.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Laal Singh Chaddha a two-star rating and wrote, “Aamir Khan’s comeback vehicle LSC runs out of fuel midway... Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthral you [second half goes downhill]... Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called the Aamir Khan film “a poor adaptation of Forrest Gump.” Kadel wrote, “LSC is a poor adaptation of Forrest Gump, it lacks soul and emotions of the original classic... There are few feel good moments but the overall impact is unsatisfactory.. Aamir Khan repeats his character Samar from D3, he overacted throughout. EPIC LET DOWN.”

Raksha Bandhan also received mixed reviews from critics who called the plot archaic.

Bobby Enterprises proprietor and distributor of Delhi, UP and east Punjab circuit Sanjay Mehta told Business Today, “Hindi films have lost out on the connection with the masses. They were concentrating more on films which were metro-centric, or for the overses market, because multiplexes bring in more money. Multiplex ticket prices are much higher than at single-screen cinemas. That’s the gap filled in by regional films.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, has been directed by Advait Chandan. It has been adapted into Hindi by Atul Kulkarni, known most popularly for his performances in Rang De Basanti (2006) and Natarang (2009).

Laal Singh Chaddha shows Aamir Khan in different age groups and Kareena Kapoor plays his love interest. Besides Aamir and Kareena, this film features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya (or Chaitanya Akkineni).

About Raksha Bandhan

The latest Akshay Kumar film focuses on Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of four sisters who runs a chaat shop started by his father. He promises his mother on her deathbed that he will get married only after he marries off his four sisters.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb and Deepika Khanna in lead roles.

