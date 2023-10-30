'Leo' box office collection day 11: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

'Leo' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film Leo has set the cash registers ringing. The film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India as it collected Rs 303.40 crore within 11 days of its release at the domestic box office.

Leo made Rs 264.25 crore in its first week at the India box office and went onto make Rs 7.65 crore on its second Friday, Rs 15 crore on its second Saturday, and around Rs 16.50 crore on its second Sunday, according to initial estimates posted on Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film logged more than 2 crore footfalls across India on Sunday. Leo's Tamil shows logged an overall 51.77 per cent occupancy on Sunday, followed by its Telugu and Hindi shows respectively. The film's Telugu shows had an overall 37.77 per cent occupancy whereas its Hindi shows had an overall 16.02 per cent occupancy on Sunday.

At the global box office, Leo has crossed Rs 530 crore within 11 days of its release in terms of gross collections.

The film, however, is likely to be hit by Monday blues at the domestic box office as it is expected to see a dip in its collections on October 30. Thalapathy Vijay's latest film is estimated to mint around Rs 6.39 crore on its second Monday, taking the film's total India collections tok Rs 309.93 crore in India.

Meanwhile, Leo producer SS Lalit Kumar has broken his silence around the controversy surrounding the box office numbers of Thalapathy Vijay's latest film. He said that he had no motive to fake the film's box office numbers.

Kumar's comments came after Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association president Tirupur Subramanian recently said that Leo was unprofitable for theatres in the southern state since the film was released with an 80 per cent share demand in Tamil Nadu whereas it was released in Kerala with a 60 per cent share demand.

“We announced actual box office numbers without any exaggeration, 461 crores in 1st week is absolutely genuine. I don’t have any motive to fake the numbers, and the movie is doing very well in overseas. There is absolutely no need for proxy bookings,” SS Lalit Kumar said according to a Track Tollywood report.

Commenting on Subramanian's allegations, he said that since Subramanian's demand for a Coimbatore release of the film was not met, he is making baseless claims. Kumar also said that the 80 per cent share condition was for only 42 theatres and not the majority of them. He added that the film's OTT streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix while crediting director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the film's success.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). An homage to the 2005 film A History of Violence, Leo focuses on a docile cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of bravery. Due to this act, he also becomes the target of a drug cartel which believes that he was once a part of them.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Madonna Sebastian in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada in 2D and IMAX formats.

