'Leo' box office collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay's film sees higher footfalls, heading towards Rs 300 cr-mark in India

'Leo' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's latest action-thriller film Leo has seen a substantial rise in its domestic box office collections on its tenth day after release. The film's box office collections had seen a dip on its second Friday as the film was able to make only Rs 7.65 crore all across India on October 27. Leo, however, managed to recoup at the ticket counters on its second Saturday.

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film made around Rs 14 crore at the India box office on October 28. With this, the film's total box office collection in India stood at approximately Rs 284.90 crore, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall 46.34 per cent occupancy across its Tamil shows on Saturday, followed by Telugu and Hindi respectively.

Leo's Telugu shows logged an overall 38.15 per cent occupancy whereas its Hindi shows logged an overall 15.74 per cent occupancy on the same day. Thalapathy Vijay's latest film is also likely to make roughly Rs 12.71 crore on its second Sunday and is estimated to mint around Rs 296.51 crore within 11 days of its release.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that Leo has made around Rs 18.55 crore at the Hindi box office within its first week in terms of net collections. This, according to Bala, places Leo behind Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Kabali. Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Kabali made around Rs 139.75 crore and Rs 28 crore respectively in their first week at the Hindi box office.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is an homage to the 2005 film A History of Violence. Leo focuses on a docile cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of violence. This act also places him at the target of a drug cartel that believes he was once a part of them.

The film also has a Lokesh Cinematic Universe as characters from Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous films Vikram and Kaithi also feature in the film, the most prominent of them being Suriya's Rolex from Vikram.

Leo features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin and Priya Anand in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

