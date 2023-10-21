'Leo' box office collection Day 2: Vijay's film crosses Rs 100 cr in India, witnesses significant drop

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo, one of the most anticipated Tamil fims, opened up to a massive response from the audience. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial amassed Rs 148.5 crore globally on its opening day (Thursday, October 20), as per the production house Seven Screen Studio.

In India, the action thriller earned about Rs 64.80 crore net on its opening day. However, the movie witnessed a significant drop in collections on its second day, having earned about Rs 36 crore net (early estimates), as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Having said that, the film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India as well after two days.

Film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that due to negative word of mouth, the film witnessed a huge drop on day two.

"Due to poor WoM, Joseph Vijay's #LeoFilm witnesses huge drop on day 2 in key overseas markets and in many states of India," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

'Leo' marks the second collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after 'Master'. This film has screenplay written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy.

In North America, the film has crossed the $3 million mark, informed trade expert Ramesh Bala. In UAE, Singapore and Malaysia, Leo is at number one at the box office, he said.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, and Madonna Sebastian in significant roles. The also marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

