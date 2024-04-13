Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 9.85 cr

Ajay Devgn's recent Bollywood movie 'Maidaan,' which revolves around the golden era of Indian football, experienced a notable decrease in its box office earnings on its second day.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ajay Devgn movie earned Rs 9.85 crore net in its first two days of release. Released on April 11, which coincided with Eid 2024, the film collected Rs 4.5 crore net on its opening day in theatres.

On its second day, the film saw a 38.89% decrease in earnings, bringing in Rs 2.75 crore net. Additionally, during its preview shows on April 10, it garnered Rs 2.6 crore net.

Taking into account the film's global performance, it grossed Rs 8.4 crore domestically and an estimated Rs 2 crore overseas during its two-day run. Therefore, its total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 10.4 crore.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma's film stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, depicting his steadfast commitment to Indian football from 1952 to 1962. The movie also includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in prominent roles.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, this film is backed by Zee Studios. According to a post on Zee Studios' Instagram handle, the Bollywood movie reportedly earned Rs 10.70 crore gross worldwide on its first day.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, in a post on X, praised Ajay Devgn for his role in Maidaan, saying, "I watched Maidaan... It's a true story that will make every Indian proud of certain national achievements that many of us are unaware of." He also mentioned, "A must-watch. Congratulations to producer Boney Kapoor, director Amit Sharma, and to Ajay Devgan, who delivered an outstanding performance."

“Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers… Biz at urban centres in particular should’ve multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark… Wed previews + Thu ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel previously confirmed that the makers of Maidaan were offering a Buy One Get One (BOGO) deal starting from April 12.