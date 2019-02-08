Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 12: Kangana Ranaut's movie earns Rs 84 crore

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to make her the queen of box office as well with the film's earnings inching towards Rs 100 crore . The film released on January 25 and has raked in Rs 84.55 crore in 12 days. The film made Rs 50 crore in the first five days of its release and by day 10 the film had earned Rs 75 crore.

#Manikarnika biz at a glance... Week 1: 61.15 cr Week 2: 23.40 cr Total: 84.55 cr India biz.#Hindi #Tamil #Telugu#Manikarnika benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 5 75 cr: Day 10 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 8 February 2019

However, Manikarnika's business is steady but slow at the box office. In the first week, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi jumpstarted and made Rs 61.15 crore. In the second weekend, the film collected Rs 15.50 crore as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, on the second Monday and Tuesday, the film slowed down and made Rs 2.25 crore and 2.05 crore, respectively.

#Manikarnika was steady... Decline in Week 2 [vis--vis Week 1]: 61.73%... Limited competition, till #GullyBoy arrives, will help add to the total... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.75 cr. Total: 84.55 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 8 February 2019

According to boxfficeindia.com, Manikarnika may comfortably earn Rs 20 crore in the second week. Made on a big budget of Rs 125 crore, Manikarnika is the costliest movie revolving around a woman character. It, however, has a considerable way to go before recovering its budget.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika was released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, however, the later failed to impress the audience. Moreover, Sonam Kapoor's latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa laga also failed to compete with Manikarnika in the box office.

There's a possibility that Manikarnika's will continue its steady run in the third weekend as well, since there are no other big releases this Friday. The film's business may see a decline only when the much hyped Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy hits the theatre on February 14. Until then, Kangana Ranaut needs to make the most out of it.