Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's movie makes Rs 26.85 crore after a slow start

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi might have started slower than expected but saw an extraordinary jump in earnings on Day 2. This is good tidings for the actress whose past couple of movies - Simran, Rangoon and Katti Batti - did not impress the moviegoers. If the jump in collection is any indicator, then Ranaut's movie on the life of Rani Laxmibai could emerge as the next hit after Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Ranaut's Manikarnika, her directorial debut along with co-director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, started off slow with Rs 8.75 crore. Trade analysts expected the movie to rake in around Rs 10-11 crore on its first day. However, the movie made Rs 18.10 crore on Day 2, taking the total collection to Rs 26.85 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika's collections come because of positive word of mouth and the Republic Day holiday. Adarsh believes that the Sunday collection will also be quite high. "Strong word of mouth has come into play, while Republic Day holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again...," he tweeted.

#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Based on the life of one of India's earliest and bravest freedom fighters, Manikarnika revolves around the life and rebellion of the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai. The BusinessToday.In review mentions that Ranaut as Rani stands out in the movie meant to extol the queen's bravery, fairness and progressiveness. "One of the best parts about the Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi-directed Manikarnika is the choreography. Ranaut as well as her fellow actors do a great job of wielding swords," the review mentions.

Also read: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Review: Kangana Ranaut stands out in this rather average film

The movie is facing competition from a bunch of releases both in North and South India, including Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Vicky Kaushal's Uri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray, Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith's Viswasam.

Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Richard Keep as General Hugh Rose and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Sadashiv Rao.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's movie starts slower than expected

Also read: Tamilrockers leaks Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi online